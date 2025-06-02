Things To Do

2 block parties and an egg roll fest bring the fun — plus 7 other free things to do this week

Live music, food trucks, games and a wrestling event are part of the action.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 2, 2025 at 1:00PM
Chinese-style egg rolls will be available Saturday at the Egg Roll Festival in St. Paul. (Larry Crowe/The Associated Press)

1. North Loop Green Block Party

Musician and former “The Voice” contestant Frankie Torres, born and raised in Minnetonka, performs. The outdoor festival also features food and activities. (Noon-5 p.m. Sun. 350 N. 5th St., Mpls. northloop.org)

2. LTD Brewing Block Party

The brewery shuts down the street and parking lot in celebration of its 11th anniversary. Select from a range of hard cider, wine and craft beer options while listening to a lineup of live music, playing games and dining from food trucks. (1-10 p.m. Sat. 8 8th Av. N., Hopkins. ltdbrewing.com)

3. Egg Roll Festival

Celebrate National Egg Roll day by sampling classic and creative Chinese, Hmong and Vietnamese roll varieties. Taste sweet and savory ones from the Egg Roll Queen, Thai Boat 89, Yum Yum Truck and other vendors. (11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat. Sears parking lot, 425 Rice St., St. Paul. eggrollqueen.com)

4. Party on the Plaza

The annual summer event features music from Power of 10 and family-friendly activities. Grab dinner from food trucks including Bad Rooster, Pizza Barn and Maui Wowi. (5-9 p.m. Thu. Nicollet Commons Park, 12550 Nicollet Av., Burnsville. burnsvillemn.gov)

5. Shaw’s Tent Party

Get into the groove of warm weather fun with a weekend of food, brews and music from Popbang!, Creative Goods, Joe Macko and others. View wrestling action with the NE Lions International. (5 p.m. Fri.; 6 p.m. Sat.; noon Sun. Shaw’s Bar & Grill, 1528 University Av. NE., Mpls. facebook.com)

6.Breast Party in Town

Eat, drink and dance to support the Breast Cancer Education Association. Play games for prizes and hear music by Dr. Mark Migliori and Lucky Pants. (3-7 p.m. Sun. Day Block Brewing, 1105 Washington Av. S., Mpls. breastcancereducation.org)

7. Art in the Hollow

Creative artists show and sell their various mediums of art. Also music, food trucks and children’s activities. (8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. Swede Hollow Park, 665 Greenbrier St., St. Paul. artinthehollow.org)

8. Free Fresh Produce

On the first and third Wednesdays of the month, Pillsbury United Communities offers free fruits and vegetables to Twin Cities residents while supplies last. (4-6 p.m. Wed. Pillsbury United Oak Park Community Center, 1701 Oak Park Av. N., Mpls. pillsburyunited.org)

9. Four Sisters Farmers Market

It’s opening day for the Indigenous-focused farmers market operated by the Native American Community Development Institute. (11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 30. 1414 E. Franklin Av., Mpls. nacdi.org)

Melissa Walker

News Assistant

