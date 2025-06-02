Sports

AP PHOTOS: The U.S. Women's Open

The U.S. Women's Open concluded Sunday at Erin Hills in Wisconsin. Maja Stark of Sweden won her first major championship.

June 2, 2025 at 8:59PM

ERIN, Wis. — The U.S. Women's Open concluded Sunday at Erin Hills in Wisconsin. Maja Stark of Sweden won her first major championship.

MATT YORK and JEFF ROBERSON

