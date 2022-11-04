A former middle school principal in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district will serve 30 days in the workhouse in connection to his felony charge of attempting to solicit a minor for prostitution.

Mohamed Ali Selim, 38 of Lakeville, was sentenced Friday following his September guilty plea to the count. He was charged in May after he responded to an ad for prostitution with a presumed 15-year-old, who was actually an undercover police officer. Selim was arrested when he went to a location in St. Louis Park to meet the minor. He entered a guilty plea in September and Hennepin County District Judge Julie Allyn sentenced him Friday.

Allyn order Selim to serve 30 days in the county workhouse plus a 30-day sentence followed by three years of probation. He was also ordered to pay a $1,000 prostitution assessment and has to undergo a psychosexual evaluation.

Selim is represented by Bloomington criminal defense attorney Eric Olson, who did not respond to requests for comment.

A school district spokesman declined to comment on Selim's sentencing since he is no longer an employee. He served as the principal at Eagle Ridge Middle School in Savage.

The district spokesman previously told the Star Tribune after Selim's arrest that there was no indication district students were involved. In an email to families, Superintendent Theresa Battle said "it will be difficult for all of us to process this."

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office said that Selim responded to the ad and then had a text-message conversation with a presumed 15-year-old. In recorded phone conversations, Selim was told the minor was 15. Although he said her age made him nervous, he said he could meet her to "spend some time together," the office said.

Selim was previously the principal at William Byrne Elementary School in Burnsville. Associate Principal Bill Heim replaced him at Eagle Ridge following the case against Selim.