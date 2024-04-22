One person was injured and taken to a hospital after a home explosion Monday morning in Richfield.

Crews received a call around 8:45 a.m. about a structure fire and explosion on the 6400 block of Oliver Avenue N., said Brian Wienholz, with the Richfield Fire Department.

A woman inside the house was rescued and is expected to be OK, Wienholz added.

Crews remained on the scene Monday afternoon and an investigation to determine what led to the blast was underway.

The house sustained significant structural damage and will have to be torn down, Wienholz said.