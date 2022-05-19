A middle school principal in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district has been arrested and charged with trying to hire a minor as a prostitute.

Mohamed Ali Selim, 38, served as the principal at Eagle Ridge Middle School in Savage. He was arrested Tuesday and the school district said Thursday that he "will not be at work at this time."

"Following these upsetting allegations, the district's immediate and primary concern is for the well-being of our students," a statement from the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage school district said. "Based on the information the district has seen so far, there's no indication that District 191 students are involved. The district will cooperate with law enforcement as they investigate and will take appropriate actions as dictated by district policies and procedures."

According to a news release from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, Selim responded to an ad for prostitution and then had a text-message conversation with a presumed 15-year-old, who was an undercover police officer.

In recorded phone conversations, Selim was told the minor was 15. Although he said her age made him nervous, he said he could meet her to "spend some time together," the news release said.

When Selim arrived at a location in St. Louis Park, he was arrested, the news release said.

Before becoming principal at Eagle Ridge, Selim was principal at William Byrne Elementary School in Burnsville.

School district spokesman Aaron Tinklenberg said a message from the superintendent was sent out to staff Thursday morning. It was followed by staff meetings held at both Eagle Ridge and William Byrne, and an e-mail was sent out to district families Thursday.

Counselors are available at the school for students and staff.

"This is a hard day for Eagle Ridge and for the district," said Superintendent Theresa Battle in the e-mail to families. "It will be difficult for all of us to process this."

Associate Principal Bill Heim will serve as principal at Eagle Ridge, the district said.