Royals visit the Twins to begin 3-game series

Kansas City Royals (28-23, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (27-22, third in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Noah Cameron (1-1, 0.71 ERA, 0.63 WHIP, six strikeouts); Twins: Pablo Lopez (4-2, 2.40 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -164, Royals +139; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Kansas City Royals to start a three-game series.
Minnesota is 27-22 overall and 16-7 in home games. The Twins have a 12-5 record in games when they did not give up a home run.
Kansas City has an 11-14 record on the road and a 28-23 record overall. The Royals have a 24-5 record in games when they record at least eight hits.
The teams square off Friday for the fifth time this season. The Royals are up 3-1 in the season series.