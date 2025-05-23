Sports

Royals visit the Twins to begin 3-game series

Kansas City Royals (28-23, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (27-22, third in the AL Central)

The Associated Press
May 23, 2025 at 8:02AM

Kansas City Royals (28-23, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (27-22, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Noah Cameron (1-1, 0.71 ERA, 0.63 WHIP, six strikeouts); Twins: Pablo Lopez (4-2, 2.40 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -164, Royals +139; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Kansas City Royals to start a three-game series.

Minnesota is 27-22 overall and 16-7 in home games. The Twins have a 12-5 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Kansas City has an 11-14 record on the road and a 28-23 record overall. The Royals have a 24-5 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams square off Friday for the fifth time this season. The Royals are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Larnach has six doubles, a triple and seven home runs while hitting .254 for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 9 for 35 with a double, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Vinnie Pasquantino is fourth on the Royals with 14 extra base hits (five doubles, a triple and eight home runs). Maikel Garcia is 12 for 38 with three doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 8-2, .264 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Royals: 4-6, .250 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Twins: Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (forearm), Byron Buxton: 7-Day IL (head), Michael Tonkin: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Correa: 7-Day IL (concussion), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

Royals: Cole Ragans: 15-Day IL (groin), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (finger), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Panthers host the Hurricanes with 2-0 series lead

Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (47-31-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Sports

Royals visit the Twins to begin 3-game series

Sports

Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates meet in game 2 of series