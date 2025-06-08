As fans sparred with the Prince estate, word came of a jukebox musical film

A Broadway musical of “Purple Rain” apparently isn’t enough to introduce Prince to new generations. Get ready for a jukebox musical movie.
The film will be helmed by Oscar-nominated director/producer Ryan Coogler of “Sinners” and “Black Panther” fame for Universal Pictures, Londell McMillan of Prince Legacy LLC announced Saturday during Prince Celebration 2025, an annual fan convention.
He didn’t say much other than Coogler’s wife, producer Zinzi Coogler, will also be involved.
Despite controversies over posthumous projects and complaints from fans desiring more content, the Prince estate is moving along faster than ever. That’s the impression officials gave Saturday at the Lofton Hotel in Minneapolis as part of the four-day fan convention of panels, concert films and live concerts in downtown Minneapolis and Paisley Park in Chanhassen.
Also in the pipeline are a Prince immersive exhibit, a boxed set of 1985’s “Around the World in a Day,” and vinyl releases of the CD-only “Hit and Run” (both Phase One and Phase Two, his final releases in 2015 before he died the following year).
Furthermore, the estate is working on a documentary to replace the controversial nine-hour authorized Netflix series by Oscar-winning director Ezra Edelman that the estate quashed.
“I say cryptic things,” the oft-criticized McMillan told the audience of nearly 600. “Do you really want to know why we stopped Netflix? You will not disrespect Prince on my watch.”
Dissing the doc for not discussing Prince’s creative process and instead filling it with disparaging comments from former employees and lovers, McMillan acknowledged that “Prince needs controversy but it’s gotta be truthful.”