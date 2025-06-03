Pepé Willie, mentor to Prince and Morris Day, dies at 76

He melded the Brooklyn, N.Y., hustle of his youth with the Minnesota Nice he learned after moving here. Pepé Willie used his music biz knowledge, generous spirit and infectious smile to mentor Prince and others to become a godfather of the Minneapolis Sound.
“The Prince story would not have happened the way it did without Pepé,” said Bobby Z, Prince’s longtime drummer who also played with Willie in the band 94 East. “He was there for us all along. He was like a godfather to us.”
Recording artist André Cymone, who played in Prince’s first band, called Willie an “essential” part of the Minneapolis music story for teaching aspiring musicians about songwriting and navigating the music business. “If you ran into brick walls,” Cymone said, “you could always reach out to Pepé.”
Willie, of Plymouth, died Sunday of pancreatic cancer at the VA Hospital in Minneapolis. He was 76.
He had survived liver cancer for several years, but it spread to his pancreas about a month and a half ago, according to 94 East’s Kristie Lazenberry, his longtime business and romantic partner.
“He was the best friend to so many people,” said Twin Cities journalist Tony Kiene, who co-authored Willie’s 2020 memoir, “If You See Me: My Six-Decade Journey in Rock and Roll.” “You could count on him. He’d always be there with a word of encouragement. With that big heart and that big smile, he could light up a room.”
Lazenberry, who met Willie since 1975, said he just wanted to assist others.
“He would just help people in the music business without any remuneration,” she said.