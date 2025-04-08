Prince Celebration 2025 will feature Morris Day, Jesse Johnson and the Family

The announced performers include the Family as well as some Celebration repeaters — Jesse Johnson and Morris Day & the Time (Day performed at Celebration 2024 backed by the NPG). The Family, showcasing Susannah Melvoin and St. Paul Peterson, released one album (featuring the original version of “Nothing Compares 2 U”) and performed only one show before disbanding and then reuniting in this century under the moniker fDeluxe.