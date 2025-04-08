Prince Celebration 2025 will feature Morris Day, Jesse Johnson and the Family

Paisley Park has announced some details for Celebration 2025 set for June 5-8 in Chanhassen and downtown Minneapolis.
The annual celebration of Prince will honor things that happened 40 years — Prince & the Revolution releasing the album “Around the World in a Day,” Prince winning three Grammys and an Oscar, workers breaking ground for Paisley Park and the Family, a Purple side project, dropping their debut album.
The announced performers include the Family as well as some Celebration repeaters — Jesse Johnson and Morris Day & the Time (Day performed at Celebration 2024 backed by the NPG). The Family, showcasing Susannah Melvoin and St. Paul Peterson, released one album (featuring the original version of “Nothing Compares 2 U”) and performed only one show before disbanding and then reuniting in this century under the moniker fDeluxe.
Other Celebration 2025 events include listening sessions for unreleased material in Prince’s vault, tours of Paisley Park, panel discussions, a block party in downtown Minneapolis and a gospel brunch.
Early bird tickets are priced from $600 to $1,150 at paisleypark.com.