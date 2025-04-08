Music

Prince Celebration 2025 will feature Morris Day, Jesse Johnson and the Family

Plans for the annual Prince fam fest June 5-8 include activities at Paisley Park and in downtown Minneapolis.

By Jon Bream

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 8, 2025 at 11:30AM
Morris Day, seen at Taste of Minnesota in 2024, will perform with the Time at Celebration 2025 in June at Paisley Park. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Paisley Park has announced some details for Celebration 2025 set for June 5-8 in Chanhassen and downtown Minneapolis.

The annual celebration of Prince will honor things that happened 40 years — Prince & the Revolution releasing the album “Around the World in a Day,” Prince winning three Grammys and an Oscar, workers breaking ground for Paisley Park and the Family, a Purple side project, dropping their debut album.

The announced performers include the Family as well as some Celebration repeaters — Jesse Johnson and Morris Day & the Time (Day performed at Celebration 2024 backed by the NPG). The Family, showcasing Susannah Melvoin and St. Paul Peterson, released one album (featuring the original version of “Nothing Compares 2 U”) and performed only one show before disbanding and then reuniting in this century under the moniker fDeluxe.

Other Celebration 2025 events include listening sessions for unreleased material in Prince’s vault, tours of Paisley Park, panel discussions, a block party in downtown Minneapolis and a gospel brunch.

Early bird tickets are priced from $600 to $1,150 at paisleypark.com.

about the writer

about the writer

Jon Bream

Critic / Reporter

Jon Bream has been a music critic at the Star Tribune since 1975, making him the longest tenured pop critic at a U.S. daily newspaper. He has attended more than 8,000 concerts and written four books (on Prince, Led Zeppelin, Neil Diamond and Bob Dylan). Thus far, he has ignored readers’ suggestions that he take a music-appreciation class.

See Moreicon

More from Music

See More

Things To Do

Critics’ picks: The 10 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

card image

Critics’ picks for entertainment in the week ahead.

Music

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra’s 2025-26 season includes intriguing guest musicians

Artistic Partner Abel Selaocoe performs with the SPCO in the 2024.25 season at the Ordway Credit: © 2024 Claire Loes for The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra

Music

Review: Jack White blows ‘em away once again in first of two St. Paul ‘No Name’ shows

Staff headshot
Chris Riemenschneider
card image