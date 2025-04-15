Stage & Arts

Capri Theater, where Prince had his first professional gig, has a new leader

Maija Garcia, who choreographed “Fela!” on Broadway and “West Side Story” at the Guthrie, is taking the reins at the Minneapolis venue.

By Rohan Preston

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 15, 2025 at 8:00PM
Maija Garcia will take the helm at the 250-seat Minneapolis playhouse on July 1. (Bethanie Hines)

It’s a different type of Broadway transfer.

The playhouse on Broadway in Minneapolis where Prince had his first professional concert is getting a new leader, and it’s someone who got her kicks in on Broadway in New York.

Maija Garcia, who choreographed “Fela!” with Bill T. Jones in Times Square and directed the international tour of that musical before moving to Minnesota to work at the Guthrie Theater, has been named the new director of the Capri Theater.

Garcia replaces James Scott, a former general manager at the Guthrie who oversaw a $12.5 million expansion of the 250-seat playhouse that included added playing spaces and studios as well as a 3D printing lab.

“My superpower is activating spaces, supporting artists and developing new work,” said Garcia. She added that she looks forward to “enhancing the vibrancy of the cultural and community hub” that hosts performing arts shows, concerts, film screenings and art exhibits.

The Capri is owned by the Plymouth Christian Youth Center and has a robust training program for youth.

“We are excited to welcome Maija, and all the talents that she brings,” said PCYC executive director Melissa Denton. “From her bold vision, her artistic leadership, her community building and youth development — we’re excited to have her spread her wings here.”

Also a producer, educator and advocate for equity in the arts, Garcia has worked in film, television and music, collaborating with the likes of Spike Lee on “BlacKkKlansman,” “Chi-Raq” and Netflix’s “She’s Gotta Have It”; John Leguizamo (“Kiss My Aztec!”) and singer-songwriter Meshell Ndegeocello.

Garcia came to Minneapolis in 2018 to build the first original choreography of “West Side Story” on Joseph Haj’s production at the Guthrie. The theater subsequently hired her as its director of professional training, a role that grew to encompass education and company training.

Garcia has worked at the Guthrie for the past seven years, and has staged works elsewhere in the Twin Cities, including the world premiere of the Betty Crocker musical “I Am Betty” at St. Paul’s History Theatre.

She assumes her new post on July 1.

“I’m thrilled to begin a new chapter of innovation at the Capri,” Garcia said, adding that it’s vital that “we invest in our creative communities and center artists.”

Rohan Preston

Critic / Reporter

Rohan Preston covers theater for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

