Capri Theater, where Prince had his first professional gig, has a new leader

It’s a different type of Broadway transfer.
The playhouse on Broadway in Minneapolis where Prince had his first professional concert is getting a new leader, and it’s someone who got her kicks in on Broadway in New York.
Maija Garcia, who choreographed “Fela!” with Bill T. Jones in Times Square and directed the international tour of that musical before moving to Minnesota to work at the Guthrie Theater, has been named the new director of the Capri Theater.
Garcia replaces James Scott, a former general manager at the Guthrie who oversaw a $12.5 million expansion of the 250-seat playhouse that included added playing spaces and studios as well as a 3D printing lab.
“My superpower is activating spaces, supporting artists and developing new work,” said Garcia. She added that she looks forward to “enhancing the vibrancy of the cultural and community hub” that hosts performing arts shows, concerts, film screenings and art exhibits.
The Capri is owned by the Plymouth Christian Youth Center and has a robust training program for youth.
“We are excited to welcome Maija, and all the talents that she brings,” said PCYC executive director Melissa Denton. “From her bold vision, her artistic leadership, her community building and youth development — we’re excited to have her spread her wings here.”
Also a producer, educator and advocate for equity in the arts, Garcia has worked in film, television and music, collaborating with the likes of Spike Lee on “BlacKkKlansman,” “Chi-Raq” and Netflix’s “She’s Gotta Have It”; John Leguizamo (“Kiss My Aztec!”) and singer-songwriter Meshell Ndegeocello.