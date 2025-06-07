Greater Minnesota

More Canadian wildfire smoke moving into Minnesota on Sunday

The MPCA has issued a statewide air quality alert through 11 p.m. Sunday.

By Brooks Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 7, 2025 at 11:43PM
Wildfire smoke hung over the Minneapolis skyline in May 2024. (Mark Vancleave/The Associated Press)

Canadian wildfire smoke will again choke Minnesota skies on Sunday, prompting a statewide air quality alert that will last most of the day.

The air will be unhealthy for sensitive groups starting overnight Saturday through 11 p.m. Sunday, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. Residents with cardiovascular and respiratory conditions should avoid prolonged exposure to the smoke and limit heavy exertion outdoors.

The smoke should blow through quickly, and some areas may only suffer bad air for a few hours. But there’s also the possibility another round of smoke finds its way south once skies clear Sunday night.

“The air quality alert may need to be extended into Monday if an additional batch of heavy smoke materializes from Manitoba and Saskatchewan wildfires and is transported into and across Minnesota from north to south, but confidence for this outcome is currently low to medium,” the MPCA said in a news release.

Canadian wildfire smoke will make Minnesota's air unhealthy for sensitive groups Sunday. (MPCA)

Minnesota recently tied a poor air-quality record and has suffered several days of smoky skies this spring due to hundreds of forest fires in Canada, 78 of which remain uncontrolled. Shifting winds send the smoke south, while cold fronts bring the smoke closer to the ground.

about the writer

about the writer

Brooks Johnson

Business Reporter

Brooks Johnson is a business reporter covering Minnesota’s food industry, agribusinesses and 3M.

See Moreicon

More from Greater Minnesota

See More

Greater Minnesota

More Canadian wildfire smoke moving into Minnesota on Sunday

card image

The MPCA has issued a statewide air quality alert through 11 p.m. Sunday.

News & Politics

U faculty and students fear budget cuts and tuition hikes will reduce staffing and enrollment

card image

Greater Minnesota

Once-forgotten pits could be the most significant Indigenous archaeological site in southern Minnesota

card image