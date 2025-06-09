Today in History: June 9, Secretariat wins Triple Crown in record time

Today is Monday, June 9, the 160th day of 2025. There are 205 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On June 9, 1973, Secretariat won the Belmont Stakes by 31 lengths, winning horse racing's Triple Crown and setting a still-standing record by running the 1 1/2-mile dirt course in 2 minutes, 24 seconds.
Also on this date:
In 1732, James Oglethorpe received a charter from Britain's King George II to establish the colony of Georgia.
In 1954, during the Senate Army-McCarthy hearings, Army special counsel Joseph N. Welch berated Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy, a Republican from Wisconsin, asking: ''Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?''
In 1972, heavy rains triggered record flooding in the Black Hills of South Dakota. The resulting disaster left at least 238 people dead and more than 1,300 homes destroyed.
In 1978, leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints struck down a policy of excluding Black men from the Mormon priesthood that had been in place for more than 125 years.