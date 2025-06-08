Players to watch in Minnesota’s girls flag football state tournament

Fifty-one Minnesota teams participated in the Vikings’ girls flag football league this spring, following up last year’s four-team pilot season.
Rosemount came out on top last June. On Monday at TCO Stadium in Eagan, a new champion will be crowned.
Teams qualified for state via an eight-game regular season and two section playoff matches. Now, meet a player from each team who is expected to make an impact in Monday’s gantlet of quick 5-on-5 games, whittling down to a 7 p.m. championship.
Stats are sourced from team reports on RacSports, and players are ordered by their teams’ tournament seeding.
Presley Albers
No. 1 Mahtomedi (10-0) • senior
Albers leads the Zephyrs in receiving yards, with her season total of 757 fifth-best in the state. She’s caught 12 touchdown passes and a team-high seven extra points and added a rushing touchdown.
Savanah Klinski
No. 2 La Crescent-Hokah (10-0) • senior
Klinski is an offensive engine in the air and on the ground for the Lancers. She averaged 10.5 yards per carry, totaling 727 yards and nine touchdowns. She also snagged 23 touchdown passes and became the Lancers’ first player to receive a full-tuition NAIA scholarship offer for flag.