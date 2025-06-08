Mike Johnson downplays Musk's influence and says Republicans will pass Trump's tax and budget bill

With an uncharacteristically feistiness, Speaker Mike Johnson took clear sides Sunday in President Donald Trump's breakup with mega-billionaire Elon Musk.
The Republican House leader and staunch Trump ally said Musk's criticism of the GOP's massive tax and budget policy bill will not derail the measure, and he downplayed Musk's influence over the GOP-controlled Congress.
''I didn't go out to craft a piece of legislation to please the richest man in the world,'' Johnson said on ABC's ''This Week.'' ''What we're trying to do is help hardworking Americans who are trying to provide for their families and make ends meet,'' Johnson insisted.
Johnson said he has exchanged text messages with Musk since the former chief of Trump's Department of Government Efficiency came out against the GOP bill.
Musk called it an ''abomination'' that would add to U.S. debts and threaten economic stability. He urged voters to flood Capitol Hill with calls to vote against the measure, which is pending in the Senate after clearing the House. His criticism sparked an angry social media back-and-forth with Trump, who told reporters over the weekend that he has no desire to repair his relationship with Musk.
The speaker was dismissive of Musk's threats to finance opponents — even Democrats — of Republican members who back Trump's bill.
''We've got almost no calls to the offices, any Republican member of Congress,'' Johnson said. ''And I think that indicates that people are taking a wait and see attitude. Some who may be convinced by some of his arguments, but the rest understand: this is a very exciting piece of legislation.''
Johnson argued that Musk still believes ''that our policies are better for human flourishing. They're better for the US economy. They're better for everything that he's involved in with his innovation and job creation and entrepreneurship.''