Mike Johnson downplays Musk's influence and says Republicans will pass Trump's tax and budget bill

''President Trump is a friend of mine but I don't need to get, I can have friends that have disagreements,'' Mullin said. ''My wife and I dearly love each other and every now and then, well actually quite often, sometimes she disagrees with me, but that doesn't mean that we can't stay focused on what's best for our family. Right now, there may be a disagreement but we're laser focused on what is best for the American people.''