Braves take road losing streak into matchup with the Brewers

Atlanta Braves (27-37, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (35-31, third in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Chris Sale (3-4, 2.93 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Brewers: Aaron Civale (1-1, 5.19 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -175, Brewers +146; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves visit the Milwaukee Brewers looking to break a three-game road slide.
Milwaukee has a 35-31 record overall and a 19-12 record in home games. The Brewers have a 23-9 record in games when they record eight or more hits.
Atlanta has a 27-37 record overall and a 10-23 record in road games. The Braves rank sixth in the NL with 68 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.
The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.