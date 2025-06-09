St. Paul

Body found in Mississippi River in St. Paul

The body, discovered Sunday, is believed to be that of a man.

By Nicole Norfleet

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 9, 2025 at 3:32AM

A body was found in the Mississippi River near downtown St. Paul on Sunday.

At about 10 a.m., St. Paul police responded to Harriet Island on a report of a body in the river, according to Sgt. Toy Vixayvong of the St. Paul police. After finding the body, police requested assistance from the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office water patrol.

Authorities believe the body is that of an adult male. The body was recovered and turned over to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office, which will work on identification.

No additional information was available.

about the writer

about the writer

Nicole Norfleet

Night Editor

Nicole is one of the team leaders of the Today desk and typically works as the night editor. Previously, she worked as a business reporter covering beats like the retail industry and commercial real estate. In 2022, she and Jeffrey Meitrodt were named Pulitzer Prize investigative reporting finalists for their "Unsettled" series.

See Moreicon

More from St. Paul

See More

St. Paul

Body found in Mississippi River in St. Paul

The body, discovered Sunday, is believed to be that of a man.

St. Paul

St. Paul fire inspector charged with kidnapping, solicitation

Police lights, police car, sirens. (Dreamstime/TNS) ORG XMIT: 12192144W

St. Paul

The St. Paul streetcar is dead; here’s how the $730 million will be spent

card image