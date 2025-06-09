Body found in Mississippi River in St. Paul

A body was found in the Mississippi River near downtown St. Paul on Sunday.
At about 10 a.m., St. Paul police responded to Harriet Island on a report of a body in the river, according to Sgt. Toy Vixayvong of the St. Paul police. After finding the body, police requested assistance from the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office water patrol.
Authorities believe the body is that of an adult male. The body was recovered and turned over to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office, which will work on identification.
No additional information was available.