Rochester adjusts future growth plans as it faces rapid expansion

Mayo Clinic’s $5 billion downtown expansion starts in earnest next year, bringing at least 2,000 construction workers to the area and likely thousands more employees by the time the project wraps up in 2030. The city’s upcoming bus rapid transit line will also connect the West Transit Village development on the northwest edge of downtown, which means more residential and commercial space. A proposed waterfront district will likely kick off development over the next few years as the city readies the 6th Street Bridge project over the Zumbro River.