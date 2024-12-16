Riverbank erosion is threatening our home. There must be a a solution.

While good for protecting crop yields, the changes have also altered the hydrology of the river and the watershed that feeds it. Instead of naturally acting like a sponge, tiling and ditches shunt water much more quickly off the landscape and push it into our streams and rivers. This has led to significant increases in water volume and erosion throughout the Minnesota River basin. The erosion endangers properties along the river like ours, as well as municipal infrastructure in places like Mankato, where the city has spent millions on riverbank stabilization over the past decade. One of its wells now sits just 12 feet from the riverbank. In less than a decade, the Minnesota River bank has been eroded by 50 feet.