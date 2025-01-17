Review: Israeli pianist Roman Rabinovich performs spirited concert with the SPCO

If you need assurances that the SPCO is up to the task of becoming a conductor-less orchestra, look no further than Stravinsky’s “Basel Concerto.” That 1947 piece is firmly within the composer’s “neoclassical” period, when he was drawing upon the style of Mozart and Joseph Haydn for inspiration. But the degree of difficulty is considerably higher than on anything written back then. It’s a virtual jigsaw puzzle of shifting time signatures and erratic rhythms, and the SPCO strings made it fascinating with a Shostakovich-esque mix of menace and frivolity.