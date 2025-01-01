Phillips has written an absorbing tale about the difficulties of settling down and fitting in. Victor isn’t the only one battling the odds and striving to be accepted by society. In two separate backstories, we learn how Ruth’s life turned upside down in her teens and how Peter endured hardship as a young Jewish refugee. Phillips switches between his characters’ points of view, allowing us to see Victor from different angles. The drawback with this kind of storytelling is that the novel’s narrative flow is occasionally impeded and some sections are more interesting than others.