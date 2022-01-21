A group of businesses have sued the city of Minneapolis and Mayor Jacob Frey over the new rule that patrons must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter restaurants, bars and other indoor venues

The lawsuit filed late Thursday at Hennepin County District Court included the owners of a number of downtown establishments, including the Smack Shack, Gay 90's, Sneaky Pete's and Bunkers Music Bar and Grill. They want a judge to stop the city from enforcing the new requirement.

Minneapolis' vaccine mandate went into effect Wednesday, one week after Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter jointly announced that the cities would institute a vaccine-or-test mandate to help curb the continued spread of the virus.

Patrons must provide either proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken under medical supervision within the last 72 hours.

The plaintiffs say those requirements pose significant challenges and contradict with guidance and recommendations from the state, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and medical experts across the country, "all of which adamantly promote and encourage at-home testing." The purpose of the mandate is an attempt to prod the general public to get vaccinated, the plaintiffs say.

Frey, who announced the measure a week after reinstating indoor mask mandates has argued that the aggressive steps to require vaccines in indoor dining spaces is a critical next step to avoid closures as the city's community transmission rate exceeds 1,300 cases per 100,000 individuals, putting the city in "the high-risk area category," according to CDC criteria.

