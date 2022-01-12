Minneapolis and St. Paul will require customers to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter restaurants, bars and other entertainment venues, among the most aggressive steps the Twin Cities have taken to date to curb the spread of COVID-19, mayors from both cities announced Wednesday.

The action comes as officials are trying to temper a spike in infections and hospitalizations fueled by the fast-spreading omicron variant, which is already causing staffing shortages across industries.

"This is a critical next step to avoid closures," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said at a virtual news conference. "We want to stay open, and we need to stay safer."

The new restrictions — which will apply to businesses where food or beverages are sold for on-site consumption — will go into effect for most businesses on Jan. 19. Patrons can provide either proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken under medical supervision within the last 72 hours. Booster shots are not required.

The requirement would apply to stadiums, movie theaters, bowling alleys, convention centers and other venues that serve food or drink. St. Paul's mandate will apply only to businesses that are licensed by the city.

Children under the age of 2 are exempted from the policy. Those between the ages of 2 and 5 — who have not yet gotten the green light from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to receive their shots — will be required to get tested.

"Our expectation is that the vast majority of businesses will comply, will participate and will see this as an opportunity to keep their business open, to keep their employees working and to keep our whole community moving forward together," St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said at the news conference.

The measures were announced a week after both mayors reinstated indoor mask mandates.

State officials said late last week that the omicron variant was now accounting for about 68% of cases in Minnesota. Minneapolis officials said in a news release Friday that the community transmission rate now exceeds 900 cases per 100,000 individuals, putting the city in "the high-risk area category" according to criteria set by the CDC.

Minneapolis and St. Paul follow the lead of U.S. cities such as New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and Philadelphia, as well as several countries that implemented similar restrictions in the summer in an effort to boost vaccination rates and prevent the spread of the virus. In the United States, the policies have been most popular in large cities run by Democrats.

The policies vary. Many cities also extended the requirements to gyms, theaters or sports venues. Some cities only accept proof of a vaccination, while others allow people to show a negative COVID-19 test in lieu of that. Some cities, such as New York City and Los Angeles, have had the requirements for weeks or months; others, such as Chicago and Philadelphia, are in the process of rolling out policies.

In the places with requirements, enforcement has been uneven, according to a report from The Associated Press. The report found that some places were waving people in if they flashed a vaccination card, while others were strictly inspecting it and cross-referencing with people's ID cards. Some cities focused their efforts on the establishments, fining them if they repeatedly failed to check customers' vaccination status.

In a medical journal article published last month, researchers from the University of Oxford studied vaccine certification programs in Denmark, Israel, Italy, France, Germany and Switzerland and concluded that such regulations led to increased vaccinations, particularly among younger populations.

However, the vaccine passes were not a panacea. The researchers wrote that some minority ethnic groups and lower socioeconomic groups have avoided getting their shots due to a lack of trust in authorities and could be better served by targeted vaccine drives and educational outreach.

Mary Oo and Kaw Ku lined up for a COVID-19 test in St. Paul's RiverCentre late last week after learning they had been exposed to the virus during a holiday trip to the East Coast. The young couple got a taste of New York's vaccine passport program while dining with friends in the city and said they'd like to see a similar policy in Minnesota.

Oo, 28, said she knows many members of St. Paul's Karen community who still have reservations about getting their shots. "Maybe this would give them the push to get vaccinated," she said.

Many locals said a vaccine certification program wouldn't affect their work or leisure activities because they received their doses months ago. More than three-quarters of Twin Cities residents over the age of five have been vaccinated, according to data from Minneapolis and Ramsey County.

Sam Turner said he recently closed indoor dining and temporarily switched to delivery and pickup for his Nicollet Diner in Minneapolis after several staff members tested positive for COVID-19. He said Wednesday that he supports the new requirement.

"It reduces the burden on the restaurant, because I know, like us and other restaurant operators, they would like to put in mandates, but it's like social media suicide," he said. "It just makes it a lot easier for us. You don't have to look like the bad guy."

But Abdishakur Elmi, owner of Hamdi restaurant in Minneapolis, said while he believes a vaccine mandate is important from a public health perspective, he also recognizes that many of his customers are wary of vaccines.

"This is very hard," he said. "It will discourage people from coming to our restaurant."

Protests, strikes and lawsuits have broken out in the United States and elsewhere as an increasing number of employers have required workers to submit proof of vaccination. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said last year he did not intend to adopt a statewide vaccine passport system, though state employees must be vaccinated or be tested weekly.

After Carter announced a more stringent vaccine mandate for city employees in the fall, three unions filed a lawsuit seeking a regular testing option. A judge ordered the city to hold off on enforcing the mandate, which was supposed to take effect Dec. 31, while litigation continues.

A small number of restaurants and certain venues, including First Avenue and the Guthrie Theater, have already required proof of vaccine or a recent negative COVID-19 test.

This is a breaking news story. Check startribune.com for updates.

Staff writer Faiza Mahamud contributed to this report.