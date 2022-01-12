Minneapolis Public Schools will go virtual for two weeks due to a "significant reduction" in school staff available to work due to COVID-19, district officials said Wednesday afternoon.

Students will begin learning virtually Jan. 14 and return to classrooms on Jan. 31.

In-person after-school programs will go on hiatus during the break while varsity athletics practices will continue as planned. Junior varsity and middle school sports have been canceled.

The announcement came a day after officials in the Osseo, Prior Lake and Richfield districts said they would move toward remote learning. The cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis also announced proof of vaccination or negative COVID test in bars and restaurants to help curb a surge in coronavirus infections wrought by the highly transmissible omicron variant.

St. Paul Public Schools, which is surveying parents and staff members about the possibility of carving out digital learning days later this school year, had nothing new to report Wednesday about any imminent move to distance learning.

Minneapolis Superintendent Ed Graff said district officials made the call to go virtual after approximately 400 teachers called in Tuesday and Wednesday. That's about double what the district anticipates during the winter and did not include support staff — custodians, cafeteria workers, bus drivers and others — who called in this week.

Educators called in for a number of reasons. Some were out sick or quarantining. Others were taking care of family members who had contracted COVID, Graff said.

Minneapolis schools could only fill about 45% of those absences, Graff said. He did not specify how many educators were out at each school.

Principals had support staff and other administrators fill in for some teachers who had to call in. In some buildings, teachers taught two classes at once to make up for an absence.

By Wednesday afternoon, Graff said, district officials had run out of options.

"We've reached our tipping point. As much as we did not want to move to this space, here we are," Graff said.

Schools will attempt to replicate their in-person schedules during virtual learning. But that sort of consistency, along with supports for students with acute learning needs, will depend on staffing levels at each school.

"We are really trying to create the same type of schedule for our learners, for our staff," Graff said.

Families whose children can't stay home to learn can still send students to a school building, but those lessons will still happen virtually. Graff said the district had to offer this option lest it run afoul of instructional hour requirements as set by state law.

"The decision to move to online learning is a difficult one. It's one we do not take lightly."

District officials have asked families to fill out a survey to help building leaders plan for how many students to expect for on-site virtual learning. Schools will serve meals to those students and provide to-go lunches for families whose children learn from home to pick up, as well.

