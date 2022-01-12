Minnesota is spending $40 million in federal pandemic relief to bring in 350 health care workers, mostly nurses, and shore up staffing in hospitals that are swamped with COVID-19 patients.

Hospitals and nursing homes also will gain flexibility to add beds and transfer patients under the plan announced Wednesday by Gov. Tim Walz in response to the worsening omicron wave in Minnesota.

The funding will pay a staffing agency to bring in workers to work 60-hour days for two months — with the hope being that will carry Minnesota through the end of the wave.

"We're going to have a pretty challenging couple of weeks here. That's why we are taking this extraordinary action," Walz said. "But all indications are ... that once we hit this peak that we should start to come down relatively quickly."

Minnesota reported 10,719 more infections on Wednesday and a record 19.8% positivity rate of COVID diagnostic tests in the seven days ending Jan. 4.

The governor's announcement, made outside Regions Hospital in St. Paul, occurred amid a rapid increase in coronavirus infections that has started to increase COVID hospitalizations again. COVID hospitalizations had peaked at 1,678 on Dec. 9 in the latest pandemic wave and then declined to 1,312 on Dec. 31 before rising back to 1,508 on Tuesday.

Health officials remain encouraged that hospitalizations requiring intensive care haven't increased at the same rate, suggesting that the dominant omicron strain of the coronavirus isn't as severe and that vaccine progress is paying off.

Hospitalized COVID patients who have been vaccinated and boosted do have more "cold/flu syndromes vs. those who are not vaccinated," said Dr. Carolyn Ogland, chief medical officer of North Memorial Health Hospital. But that still leaves the system's hospital beds in Robbinsdale and Maple Grove full at a time when coronavirus infections are sidelining staffers.

"We are at record levels again for hospitalizations — like 30 to 33 percent of our hospital patients are COVID patients," she said.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm used her authority Wednesday to waive fees and grant flexibility for hospitals and nursing homes to open beds.

"With more staffing coming in, we also want to make it possible for physical capacity to be opened up where that makes sense," Malcolm said.

Health systems have reported unusually high absences because of coronavirus infections or exposures, despite a reduction by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the recommended minimum lengths of quarantines and isolations from 10 to five days.

M Health Fairview reported that 11% of its hospital workers called in sick on Monday, double the usual rate even for the cold and flu season.

HealthPartners, which operates Regions and eight other hospitals, reported roughly 1,000 workers out sick with coronavirus infections out of 26,000 total. Regions alone had 90 vacancies for nurses that also contributed to the workforce pressures.

"The need is really clear," said Andrea Walsh, HealthPartners' president. "Our team is stretched. Our care teams have taken extra shifts, they are working longer hours, going above and beyond month after month, and it isn't sustainable."

Hospitals have taken several actions to reduce demand, including care-at-home programs to monitor and treat patients in their homes rather than in hospital beds. St. Cloud-based CentraCare has received health care workforce teams from the Minnesota National Guard and the U.S. Department of Defense to cover staffing shortages that have been made worse by the recent omicron wave.

CentraCare has more than 800 workers out sick with coronavirus infections, said Dr. Kenneth Holmen, the health system's chief executive. Critics have questioned whether shortages were unnecessarily exacerbated by vaccine mandates, but Holmen said that hasn't been the root of the problem. CentraCare initially lost 120 workers, including 29 front-line caregivers, when they refused to get vaccinated, but 40 of those workers have returned.

Protecting workers and reducing the spread of COVID-19 through vaccination requirements was a necessary strategy, Holmen argued.

"There is a remarkable consensus among health care providers in our state that this is the right thing to do," he said.