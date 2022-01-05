Minneapolis and St. Paul are reinstating indoor mask mandates, with mayors from both cities citing a rise in COVID-19 cases from the fast-spreading omicron variant.

Both mandates take effect 5 p.m. Thursday. Minneapolis' order requires face coverings in "any indoor locations where members of the public may gather, visit or patronize," while St. Paul's applies to businesses licensed by the city.

"We have to keep our city healthy and moving. Wearing a mask is an obvious next step to do both," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in a news release Wednesday. "The surging numbers of cases and hospitalizations from the Omicron variant demand immediate action to keep our residents healthy while making every effort to allow schools and businesses to remain safe and open across our Twin Cities."

After imposing face covering requirements at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, both mayors rescinded their mask mandates in June, as larger portions of the populations received vaccinations.

Both Minneapolis and St. Paul started again requiring face coverings in city-owned buildings in August as the delta variant fueled an increase in cases.

"Reinstating the masking requirement is an important step in keeping our communities safe amid the surge of COVID-19 cases in St. Paul," Mayor Melvin Carter said in a news release. "This, alongside our work to ensure St. Paul residents have the tools and access they need to get vaccinated are paramount to recovering from this pandemic and building toward our future."

Minneapolis officials said they will continue to provide masks to businesses and organizations at no cost.

