Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Wednesday he has contracted the coronavirus while visiting family abroad.

Ellison is isolating and will travel back to Minnesota when it is safe to do so, according to a news release. He is conducting all business remotely.

Ellison learned he was positive after taking a mandatory test required to board a plane to go back to Minnesota, according to the release.

"I was surprised to find that it was positive, because up to that point, I had experienced no symptoms," he said. "Since then, I have developed mild symptoms but nothing worse than a mild cold."

Ellison advised Minnesotans to get a vaccine or a booster shot with coronavirus cases still prevalent.

"I'm very grateful to have been vaccinated and boosted," he said in the release. "The science is clear: Vaccines and booster shots make COVID symptoms mild and manageable for most of us if we do contract the virus. My case is more proof of that."