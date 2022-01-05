As the new year begins, Twin Cities arts organizations are having to alter plans, and it's for the same reason their schedules shifted at the end of 2021: the COVID-19 pandemic and, specifically, the omicron variant.

If you have tickets to just about anything this weekend, it's a good idea to double-check to make sure it's happening and learn about refunds/exchanges. Here are some schedule changes to start with:

The Guthrie Theater has canceled the first three preview performances of "A Raisin in the Sun," and plans to begin previews on Jan. 12 instead. Opening night is scheduled for Jan. 14.

The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra has canceled rehearsals and performances through Sunday. SPCO is "exploring the possibility" of rescheduling the four concerts by flutist Alicia McQuerrey while it implements a new testing protocol for its musicians and staff.

Bloomington's Artistry canceled its production of "Into the Woods," which was scheduled to open Jan. 22. Taking what the theater describes as a "brief intermission," its theatrical performances will resume with "Memphis," which opens in April.

Walker Art Center has postponed "KLII," Kaneza Schaal's show that was to launch its annual Out There series on Jan. 12.

"We made the call with Kaneza just as people were supposed to be getting on airplanes," said Philip Bither, Walker senior curator of performing arts. "We commissioned this piece and we're committed to having it when it's safer to do so for our artists and audiences."

Red Eye Theater has postponed this weekend's dance piece "Honey" to July 15-17. For those who want a taste now, a dance-on-film take on "Honey" is currently streaming on Vimeo.

"Stone Baby," a concert/play collaboration between rock band Kiss the Tiger and Trademark Theater that was to have been performed Wednesdays in January at Icehouse, will begin March 9, instead.

While live music in clubs and bars is scaled back this time of the year anyway, First Avenue has postponed its annual Best New Bands showcase — with seven acts needing backstage accommodations — from Friday to March 4 out of safety.

At First Ave's sister venues, Friday's Folios gig and Sunday's Admiral Fox show at 7th St. Entry are both canceled. So are the first two installments of Andrew Broder's January residency gigs (Wednesday and Jan. 12) at the Turf Club, where Turn Turn Turn's appearance Friday also is canceled. Charlie Parr's and the Cactus Blossoms' residency gigs at the Turf next week are still on for now.

Other music cancellations this week include Saturday's acoustic David Bowie tribute show at the Hook & Ladder and Saturday's Johnny Cash tribute at the Eagles Club Minneapolis.

Staff writers Chris Riemenschneider and Rohan Preston contributed to this report.