The Guthrie Theater announced Sunday that it will cancel its remaining performances of "A Christmas Carol" due to multiple vaccinated cast members and staff testing positive for COVID-19.
The show had been running since early November, but had three performances left. Ticketholders will be refunded, the theater said.
The next Guthrie Theater production, "A Raisin in the Sun," is scheduled to begin Jan. 8.
