Unlike their customers, employees working at bars, restaurants and other places offering indoor dining in St. Paul won't be subject to new vaccination and testing requirements following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Thursday.

Mayor Melvin Carter has rescinded a portion of his emergency order that required some local businesses offering indoor dining to abide by President Joe Biden's employer mandate for COVID vaccination or regular testing of workers. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down the requirements for most businesses on Thursday, but left them in place for health care workers.

The city's emergency order "was in line with our commitment to do everything we can to keep residents & workers safe," Carter said in a statement. "We are monitoring the Court's decision ...and will continue keeping that promise within the bounds of its impacts."

Both Carter and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced on Wednesday that they were going to begin requiring businesses to check people's proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before dining indoors. The mayors said they hoped to encourage more people to get vaccinated, reduce hospitalization rates and avoid shut-downs as the omicron variant of the coronavirus fuels an increase in COVID-19 cases.

It wasn't immediately clear what impact, if any, the court ruling would have on Minneapolis' requirements. Frey in an interview with WCCO Radio host Chad Hartman on Thursday said he didn't expect the ruling to impact Minneapolis' orders but "we've got our attorneys that are looking into the matter right now."

Frey's order says that businesses offering indoor dining — a category that could also include coffee shops, movie theaters, bowling alleys and other establishments — "shall admit only" people who provide proof they have completed a series of vaccines or tested negative within the past 72 hours. The order also required the businesses, regardless of their size, to comply with the Biden administration's rules on testing and vaccinations.

The mayors said they focused on indoor dining locations because people would likely be taking their masks off to eat and drink and because the cities already license many of those locations. In St. Paul, that means the order applies only to restaurants that sell alcohol.

St. Paul's order included an exemption for children under 5, who are too young to receive the vaccination. Minneapolis' order required children ages 2 to 4 to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test, but city officials said Frey is considering revoking that requirement.

The requirements begin Jan. 19 for non-ticketed events and Jan. 26 for events where a ticket is required. More information on the orders — and what counts as acceptable proof of vaccination or a negative test — is available here.

This story is developing and may be updated.