Study finds high mercury levels in fish caught in lakes with zebra mussels

The state health department says large amounts of mercury may harm the nervous system. The department says young children, developing fetuses and breast-fed babies are at most risk, because small amounts can damage a brain that is just starting to form or grow. Too much mercury may affect a child’s behavior and lead to learning problems later in life. Adults, too, can have health effects, including heart and kidney damage, health officials say. Consumption advisories recognize that the amount of mercury you take into your body is eliminated, to a degree, between meals.