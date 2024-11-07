Readers Write: Where the Democrats went wrong

Why are the pundits avoiding the elephant in the room regarding the outcome of the election? It seems obvious to me that Vice President Kamala Harris lost a close election because of misogyny and racism. We knew that it was unlikely that a majority of uneducated young white males would vote for Harris. Many identify with Trump’s brand of toxic masculinity. But why did Harris lose ground among minorities, those people for whom the Democrats have fought since the 1950s? How many of the Latino men, Black males and Muslims simply would not vote for a woman regardless of what’s in their best interest? Why would Latinos vote for someone who has repeatedly called them murderers and rapists and “garbage”? Why not vote for someone who’s advocated immigration reform and for committing funds to help transition recent immigrants into American life, for supporting SNAP benefits, for supporting child tax credits, for trying to combat wage theft, for supporting DACA? Wouldn’t that person and that party be the logical choice? I have to conclude it’s because some approve of Trump’s toxic swagger and obvious hostility toward women. They simply won’t vote for a woman. And some Muslims would apparently rather vote for any man, even one who vows unconditional support for Israel in its campaign of genocide toward fellow Muslims, and who wanted to ban them from entering the country when he was last president.