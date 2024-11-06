Brehm: Democrats have themselves to blame for Trump’s election

As exhausting as Trump can be, the U.S. was more tired of Democrats’ deeply divisive identity politics and degradation of those that don’t agree with them. I was on the brunt end of that after my last column endorsing Trump and received a few shocking and mean-spirited divorce letters from treasured longtime friends. While disappointed in that, it also motivated me to pull the lever for Trump even more as democracy can’t function well with that level of political intolerance and enmity. I think cancel culture is over in 2024. And good riddance.