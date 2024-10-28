Readers Write: Third-party protest votes, controversial campaign rhetoric

I wish I understood what those who choose not to vote for either major party candidate because of what Israel is doing in Gaza think they will accomplish with this “protest” vote. I understand the deep frustration and anger they feel about what Israel has done in Gaza and more recently in Lebanon. I find Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his policies despicable and abhorrent and wish our country and other allies would do more to seek an end to the violence and killings. But as long as we have our current system in which the candidate with the most votes wins, how do they think this strategy to demand changes will make a difference? Why will either candidate listen to them any more in 2025 than they did in 2024, and how do they think their vote will have an impact on the power of wealthy lobby groups? I’ve never been a single-issue voter, which perhaps makes it harder for me to understand such tunnel vision, and I’m not sure that I’ve ever voted for a candidate with whom I agreed on every issue. But in this election, as in those that have preceded it, there is a clear difference between the two major-party candidates (the only ones with any chance of winning). To my mind, the only responsible thing to do is to vote for the one who most aligns with my beliefs and values.