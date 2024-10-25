My vote for a third party is a form of protest

I also understand what it means if Trump is re-elected. Affordable housing, abortion rights, entry visas and immigration for my family, and the rights of my queer and transgender Palestinian friends will be negatively impacted. I also know that Israel will most likely annex the West Bank and part of Lebanon and fully destroy Gaza a bit faster than it would with a Harris administration. At the same time, we may have a chance to better mobilize to fight for these rights here that also intersect with calling to end our complicity in funding war crimes. After all, no U.S. president in history has voluntarily supported human rights without a fight.