Opinion: People in law enforcement weigh in on how George Floyd’s death impacted their profession

One of the worst effects was the public opinion of the police changing from, most police are good public servants patrolling to serve and protect, to, too many police are brutal racists. This was unfair to 99.9% of police who treat the public equally with respect. Secondly, charging the assisting officers who, as rookies, had no idea what was happening, and incarcerating them was an unjust mistake. Their verdicts had nothing to do with justice but were rather a sort of public appeasement. These officers were doing what they were told, and they were told to follow the direction of veteran officers.