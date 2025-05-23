Opinion: People in law enforcement weigh in on how George Floyd’s death impacted their profession

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
We asked current and former members of law enforcement in Minnesota to reflect on the five-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder. We asked them how, if at all, it changed their view of being in law enforcement, how they approach their job, how others in the community react to them and the training and guidelines for their profession.
Building and rebuilding trust
I grew up just blocks from 38th and Chicago. I have cherished memories from my childhood attending Wilder Elementary School, spending time at the Phelps and Powderhorn parks and playing at the local Boys & Girls Club. All those good memories are forever tarnished by the murder of George Floyd at that intersection.
As a kid, law enforcement was frequently called in to my chaotic and abusive household. I had a front-row seat to what a lack of community policing does to communities and what bad policing does to families. It breeds mistrust and fear.
I joined law enforcement to be a part of the change that my family and I could have benefitted from. I strive to be the person and leader my family needed to see.
When I started as a detention deputy at the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office in the early 2000s, I saw how good officers could build trust without compromising public safety. Communication, proactive interactions and getting to know the person behind the badge were the key.