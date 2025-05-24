Opinion: ‘Can we talk about George Floyd?’ Minnesota Star Tribune readers respond

I’ve long believed Minnesotans are more enlightened than others about the problems that face our society — we are “above average,” after all — but Floyd’s murder made us an epicenter of racial reckoning around the world and caused us to be acutely aware of how much race matters in our community, despite our “color-blind” ideals. We are uncomfortable with this ugly truth, but we need to confront it if we seek to do better. The angst we experienced five years ago humbled us, but honestly facing where we have fallen short is the first step in bringing about the healing we need. None of us want to see tragedies like this continue to occur, and the lessons we have learned will help lead us to a better place in the next five years and beyond. By committing ourselves to a path of becoming our better selves, I am hopeful we can someday be the enlightened community we aspire to be.