Opinion: ‘Can we talk about George Floyd?’ Minnesota Star Tribune readers respond

One of the harder things in life is to avoid relitigating the past.
About a month ago we invited Minnesota Star Tribune readers to be part of a continuing conversation about the murder of George Floyd, which was committed by a police officer on May 25, 2020, at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue S. in Minneapolis. That spot is what’s now known as George Floyd Square, a definitive name that belies the uncertainty surrounding it. The officer would be Derek Chauvin, he of the knee-on-neck restraint strategy, one he persisted with that day until well after Floyd ceased to breathe.
You pick your terminology — a self-infliction by the victim, an execution by the officers, an abomination above all. There are still people who take umbrage at our use of the word “murder,” even though that was the finding in a court of law.
Whichever, the events of that Memorial Day evening five years ago were followed, as you well know, by mass protests, by disastrous rioting, by a debate on the role and history of urban policing, and by a reckoning about the pervasive role of race in society’s interactions.
Yes, one of the hardest things to do in life is to avoid relitigating the past, while refusing to forget it, and while always — always — trying to learn. What follows is a collection of responses to our callout — some of which responded to our specific prompts, others of which didn’t, and all of which, in total, are a snapshot of where Minnesotans stand five years after that fateful day.
David Banks, commentary editor