Morris: Can we talk about George Floyd?

A National Geographic editor called me less than a week after George Floyd was murdered in May 2020 to pitch a story idea. My friend, a former newspaper colleague, got straight to the point: Would I write an essay about what had just happened in Minneapolis?
“What does this moment in worldwide protest history mean?” she asked.
I lived in Cleveland at the time. Like most of the planet, I was hunkered down, adjusting to the confusing start of pandemic life. I sorely missed the freedom of uninterrupted mobility and public association.
Then Darnella Frazier’s cellphone video of Derek Chauvin’s knee planted on George Floyd’s neck exploded into our collective consciousness. Floyd’s brutal demise instantly felt personal to me.
As mass Floyd demonstrations grew by the day — some peaceful, others not — it became clear to many that we were witnessing a social justice reckoning unlike any our nation (perhaps the world) had confronted in decades. That’s what I wrote for National Geographic.
While I have and always will defend faithful and courageous law enforcement (and I have friends in law enforcement who saw the encounter differently than I did), I editorialized that we all bore witness to a public lynching. I called the murder an “Emmett Till” moment, from which a nation must muster courage and capacity to learn, or continue to burn.