Morris: Can we talk about George Floyd?

That was my take then. My thoughts have continued to evolve; my memories are now informed and, perhaps, tempered by hindsight. I’m sure I’m not alone. Five years later, I now live in Minnesota, having become the opinion editor of the Minnesota Star Tribune in July 2024. It still feels slightly surreal. Rarely a week goes by that I don’t leave my residence in the northeast part of Minneapolis and visit George Floyd Square. The visits help keep me centered in what I consider an important space and the epicenter of the reckoning — if not a lurching and still nascent community movement.