Five years later, Minneapolis remembers George Floyd

Sunday marks five years since George Floyd was pinned by his neck and killed by police in the streets of Minneapolis, sparking a historic wave of calls to action to end police brutality and racial injustice.
Since Floyd was murdered on May 25, 2020, by Minneapolis police, crowds have trekked to the city every year on the anniversary of his death to pay their respects and celebrate his legacy.
On a weekend that is usually reserved for remembering fallen veterans, Floyd’s presence is everywhere in the Twin Cities — from author readings to prayer circles, concerts and more.
On Sunday, there are several planned events to honor Floyd’s life, with most of the major activities happening near the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue where he was killed. At what’s now known as George Floyd Square, scheduled events include a morning church service followed by an evening gospel concert — featuring popular local choir the Sounds of Blackness — and a candlelight vigil.
This year’s theme for the annual Rise and Remember Festival that celebrates Floyd’s life in George Floyd Square is “the people have spoken.”
“Now is the time for the people to rise up and continue the good work we started,” Angela Harrelson, an aunt of Floyd and board co-chair of the Rise and Remember nonprofit, said in a statement.
At nearby Phelps Field Park, a “Justice for George” exhibit will showcase plywood murals from 2020.
Floyd’s death ignited a worldwide movement not only to make changes in policing but also to address systemic racial inequities in other areas of society. However, the commitment to that global movement’s long-term legacy has been debated.