Counterpoint: We must retain hope and conversation

When I first read Jeremy Norton’s May 20 commentary “Don’t whitewash what happened to George Floyd,” I was captivated by his eyewitness report of what he saw as an emergency responder on that day in May 2020.
I was impressed by the powerful certainty of his claims, alarmed by his insistence that President Donald Trump would pardon Derek Chauvin and attuned to his distinction between “active resistance” and “incoherent panic” as descriptors of George Floyd’s response to the actions of Minneapolis police.
When I read the commentary again a day later, I wanted to understand just how it elicited these responses from me and to frame a response. What would I say to Norton if we were talking over a cup of coffee?
My closer examination of the essay generated resistance as well as admiration. I realized that Norton wasn’t attempting to convince me of anything or motivate me to take action in support of his conclusions. In fact, his perspective is fatalistic; he is certain Trump will pardon Chauvin; he doesn’t refute any arguments for the pardon or attempt to discredit those who make them. He doesn’t urge readers to oppose the pardon. That’s because he is only addressing people who already do.
Norton offers no arguments because he believes the call for Chauvin’s pardon is propelled by racism, just as Floyd’s murder was. Norton describes racism as inevitable in America; displacing or transcending it is not a possibility. He invokes Beyoncé, who observes that “racism is so American, that when we protest racism, some assume we are protesting America.”
Norton concludes his essay by defiantly declaring that he’ll make no efforts to identify with or appeal to those who benefit from or remain passive about racism, invoking Huck Finn’s retort: “All right, then, I’ll go to hell.”