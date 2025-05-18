Opinion: Don’t whitewash what happened to George Floyd

I work a job where for generations, only (straight) white men were allowed to apply. Nonwhite men, and later women of all races, had to fight, sue and endure bias, threats and vicious hostility just to attain the job white guys presumed was their birthright. They do well despite systemic opposition, overt harassment, malicious gossip and the loneliness of being “the only” on a crew. I say without hesitation that many of my most influential mentors, leaders and coworkers have been women and people of color. My career, this profession, would be poorer for their exclusion. Remember this when Trump sullies the next victim’s name, when people like Stephen Miller or JD Vance or Musk crow about freeing “good” cops, about ending DEI, about banning books and history and ideas in the name of protecting “our” kids.