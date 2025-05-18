Opinion: Don’t whitewash what happened to George Floyd

Yet we have witnessed the police demonstrating profound restraint when encountering threatening, armed white men. The striking discrepancies need examination. The color of skin appears to be the distinguishing factor between instantly taking aggressive, lethal actions vs. remaining at a distance, open to negotiation, while withstanding verbal and physical threats.
Chauvin did his two rookie officers dirty. Together, they killed a man who was no threat to them. His aggressive, unheeding treatment of a suspect in crisis failed them — and killed Floyd. As I’ve written before, all emergency responders would benefit from better training and improved understanding about people with altered mentation. The drunk and high, sure; but also diabetics, head traumas, dementia and seizure patients, people in psychiatric crisis, the elderly and non-English speakers. There are, sadly, examples of police officers hurting or killing individuals with the above conditions, treating someone who is incapable of responding coherently as a threat. Failure to distinguish is bad public service.
The claim that Chauvin is innocent only resonates within the framework of a contrived white innocence by which both citizens and police abdicate responsibility. Too many white Americans, including this president, have been unable to let go of their anger, inchoate or explicit, that — for once — they could not simply dismiss the police killing of an unarmed Black man. There is no acceptable way to protest America’s deep racial imbalance without aggravating white people who prefer not to think about it. As Beyoncé said, “It’s been said that racism is so American, that when we protest racism, some assume we are protesting America.”
What is central and unspoken in these objections begs the question: Are the police ever guilty of killing someone? Pardoning Chauvin would be a cruel, symbolic gesture, one that reinforces white supremacy while reinforcing the implicit, ugly fact that not all lives matter.
I work a job where for generations, only (straight) white men were allowed to apply. Nonwhite men, and later women of all races, had to fight, sue and endure bias, threats and vicious hostility just to attain the job white guys presumed was their birthright. They do well despite systemic opposition, overt harassment, malicious gossip and the loneliness of being “the only” on a crew. I say without hesitation that many of my most influential mentors, leaders and coworkers have been women and people of color. My career, this profession, would be poorer for their exclusion. Remember this when Trump sullies the next victim’s name, when people like Stephen Miller or JD Vance or Musk crow about freeing “good” cops, about ending DEI, about banning books and history and ideas in the name of protecting “our” kids.
I’ve been chastised for failing to “Back the Blue,” for besmirching the police by speaking out, by testifying. How dare I rat out fellow badged brothers? How dare I go public?