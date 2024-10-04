Readers Write: Student diversity, Middle East, political rhetoric, Tim Walz, health care

The comparisons the writer is so upset about are legitimate comparisons of the rhetoric used by Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party in their rise to power to the rhetoric of Trump. The former president has called his political opponents “vermin” and “thugs.” He and Sen. JD Vance have called Kamala Harris and Democrats in general “Communists.” Trump has tried dubbing Harris “Comrade Kamala.” In 2020, he called her a “monster.” Trump has called immigrants invaders and claimed they are “attacking villages and cities” in the Midwest. He and Vance have promoted a lie about Haitian immigrants stealing and eating pets in Springfield, Ohio. The list could go on and on, but space is limited. It’s clearly Republicans who need to tone down the rhetoric.