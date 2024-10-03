Readers Write: Israel and Lebanon, homelessness, an ode to U.S. Bank Stadium

The writer of the letter to the editor “Watching the escalation in horror” (Readers Write, Oct. 2) claims the invasion of Lebanon never should have happened. Yet he ignores the fact that over 60,000 Israelis have been unable to return to their homes in northern Israel for over nine months because of the daily barrage of Hezbollah missiles fired from southern Lebanon since Oct. 8. And in that invasion, Israeli troops have discovered numerous tunnels there filled with weapons and arms of all types, ready, apparently, for an invasion by Hezbollah into Israel. He asks for a new vision, a new strategic plan. Well, there is a clear one that has been rejected by Hamas, Hezbollah and their puppet master, Iran: Recognize Israel’s right to exist and give up plans to eliminate Israel and to kill all the Jews. Then we can move to a true two-state solution. In the meantime Israel is proving than an old football adage might be true — the best defense is a good offense.