We don’t need a think tank. We need Housing First.

After a particularly heated community meeting, Andrea Jenkins, the council member for Ward 8, decided to form a think tank to discuss the issue over a series of three two-hour meetings. Community members chosen by Jenkins and her staff will work together to come up with a solution to the “problem” of encampments. Anyone could apply to be a member of the think tank, meaning that many of the members of the think tank are housed Minneapolis residents with neither lived experience nor any professional qualifications. Meanwhile, other City Council members have been working on ordinances to support unhoused residents for months, and these ordinances are in the process of going through committee and heading to the full council. Although these ordinances are supported by extensive research, Ward 13 Council Member Linea Palmisano and her constituents are pushing the council to delay voting on them until the results of the six hours of “think tank” are released.