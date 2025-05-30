Opinion: I have a job because of Medicaid without work requirements

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
Congress wants to add work requirements to Medicaid. My stomach sinks at the thought, because if this were 10 years ago, that would be me losing my medical care. And I would be in big trouble.
About a decade ago, I was stuck. I was 23, living in Minneapolis instead of Wisconsin in order to feel like I had even a semblance of functionality and independence. A couple years before, I had dropped out of college and lived at home for a year, in a house on a hill in rural Wisconsin that made and still makes my parents incredibly happy. It made me feel isolated and miserable. Minneapolis had more resources for me and was some new scenery but with extended family nearby for support. It was a better fit.
Even still, my depression, anxiety and other health issues immobilized me. One therapist even described my depression as palpable. I tried multiple times to go back to college and failed. I tried multiple times to get a job and failed. Forget showing up to work or class on a regular basis, I couldn’t even shower on a regular basis. My parents paid for my food and rent in what was essentially a family version of Social Security Disability payments. This kept me alive physically but tortured me mentally. I was a financial burden. I was directly flouting the value of hard work they had instilled in me.
Because of the Affordable Care Act, I was able to get intensive medical care through my parents’ insurance, but at out-of-network rates. Some of my health care included intensive day programs with trained staff and well-kept facilities, costing almost a thousand dollars a day. Those out-of-network rates added up quickly and fell on my parents. They were fortunate to be financially comfortable, but not exactly making six figures. The guilt from this added to my misery. The out-of-network status also added barriers to getting care.
After having multiple difficulties with poor insurance coverage, my therapist suggested getting off my parents’ insurance and onto Medicaid. Minnesota Medicaid does not have a work requirement, so even though I hadn’t worked for a few years, I could apply. The switch could not have come at a better time, because about a year later, my parents both lost their jobs and would be unemployed for the next three years.
For two years after getting onto Medicaid, I continued seeking answers for my health problems. I joined yet another day program and finally got the depression and anxiety to a manageable level. Anyone who has experienced mental health struggles will know this is the name of the game. It can take years to find the right meds, build up the right skills, work through adverse experiences, etc. Intensive day treatment programs also mean you either can’t work or have to work adjusted hours.