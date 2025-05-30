Opinion: I have a job because of Medicaid without work requirements

Even still, my depression, anxiety and other health issues immobilized me. One therapist even described my depression as palpable. I tried multiple times to go back to college and failed. I tried multiple times to get a job and failed. Forget showing up to work or class on a regular basis, I couldn’t even shower on a regular basis. My parents paid for my food and rent in what was essentially a family version of Social Security Disability payments. This kept me alive physically but tortured me mentally. I was a financial burden. I was directly flouting the value of hard work they had instilled in me.