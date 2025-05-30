Opinion: In defense of lobbyists at the Minnesota Legislature

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
One of the things we hear at the end of the legislative session is praise for staff and appreciation for colleagues. Rarely do we hear thanks for lobbyists. So let me be the one to call them out.
Lobbyists are almost always portrayed as villains in stories about legislating, caricatured as backroom power brokers pulling strings for special interests. But the reality is way more nuanced and way less sinister.
At their core, lobbyists are subject matter experts. Whether they’re advocating for environmental protections, business regulations or social services, they make sure that legislators have access to key information and the perspectives of the people who will be most impacted by policy decisions.
In Minnesota, the “guys in suits with checkbooks” stereotype of lobbyists is long gone. Sure, most still wear suits, but lobbyists come in all shapes and sizes and ages and income levels and professional backgrounds. They are Republicans, DFLers, Independents, Forwardists, Democratic Socialists, Libertarians and everything in between. Some participate in campaigns, some don’t. Most have partners and kids and pets and (outside the legislative session) normal lives. They coach youth sports, volunteer at nonprofits and compare prices at the grocery store like everyone else. Their work doesn’t happen in isolation; it’s deeply embedded in the communities they advocate for.
The stereotype of a “revolving door” doesn’t ring quite as true in Minnesota as it might in D.C. But many lobbyists do come from backgrounds as legislative staffers, because staff service grounds them in an understanding of how the system works. They learn how to work with the revisor’s office to get bills drafted and how to navigate committee structures and the negotiation process. They learn the difference between partisan and nonpartisan staff roles. They bridge gaps between lawmakers, agencies and stakeholders. Their technical expertise ensures that unintended consequences are identified, and their grasp of the political realities of situations (and specific lawmakers) gives them a realistic idea of what’s really possible. And they put all of that knowledge to work for their clients.
And what about those checkbooks? Even more so than the general public, lobbyists operate under strict campaign finance and reporting regulations. The rules governing lobbyist contributions are designed to limit undue influence (including a ban on contributions by lobbyists and the entities they represent during legislative session) ensuring that money alone doesn’t dictate legislative outcomes.