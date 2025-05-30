Opinion: In defense of lobbyists at the Minnesota Legislature

For the most part, my experience of lobbyists (and, in full disclosure, I was a registered lobbyist for almost a decade) are good ones. For the most part, they are open and friendly, and they share information. They help each other out. They’re competitive sometimes, sure, but they also know that your opponent on one bill could be your ally on the next, so there’s a sincere effort to act in good faith and not burn bridges. As a group, lobbyists are the least likely to have public stress-induced blowups. And, since credibility is currency, I’ve found them to be the most consistently truthful group of people in the State Capitol. (Seriously — lobbyists in Minnesota know that lying can end your career.)