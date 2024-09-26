Readers Write: Ukraine, Allina lab transfer, absentee voting, name-calling

Regarding Allina outsourcing of medical lab work to New Jersey’s Quest Diagnostics (”Union doctors call Allina lab transfer a ‘disastrous, chaotic mess,’” StarTribune.com, Sept. 23): As an engineer I look at that decision and think about the multiple points of failure, any one of which could injure the patient. Was the lab order correct? Was transportation on time? Did the sample stay cold (if needed) during transportation? Did sample identity remain accurate and consistent after being mixed with thousands of other samples from perhaps 10 other hospitals? If the results were sent back via email, were they received, or did they go to the spam folder? Etc., etc. Whoever did the failure analysis on this should be fired. I understand hospitals are in a tough spot financially. But patient safety must be the No. 1 goal. Perhaps the CEO and the board should be compensated based more on patient outcomes and not solely on financial performance. In my opinion, this decision is a significant mistake.