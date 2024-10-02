Readers Write: The VP debate, immigration, mispronouncing names, Minnehaha Dog Park, grandmas

In the debate Tuesday night, Walz once again showed his ignorance of the abortion law he signed in 2023. Minnesota is one of nine states that allow abortion anytime prior to birth. And he lied about his presence at Tiananmen Square, which created an awkward moment for him toward the end of the debate. Vance seemed much more presidential and able to articulate and reinforce the issues of most concern to Americans, which the Biden administration has failed to resolve in the last three and a half years, namely, inflation, immigration and the economy.