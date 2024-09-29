Google or AI might help you diagnose, but maybe Grandma knows best

The younger of us has a grandmother who was born in the state of Jalisco, Mexico, and now resides in Washington state. The older of us had a grandmother born in a small town in Eastern Europe where borders changed periodically; somehow she made it to Chicago. Neither of the women had the privileges that might lead to being categorized as “book-smart.” But their specific intelligence, one that cannot be learned from reading or being in a school, would be essential for protecting, supporting and comforting. In simpler words, taking care of others.