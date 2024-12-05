Readers Write: Mining near the Boundary Waters, Democrats’ losses, Logan Park debate

Saturday’s juxtaposition of a political cartoon with a Democrat writing on a chalkboard “Those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it” with the article about Rep. Ilhan Omar lecturing Democrats about why we lost (”Omar has feedback for Harris campaign,” front page, Nov. 30) — caught my attention. Her message that if Democrats had veered more progressive we’d have done better couldn’t be more wrong. It is her and her “defund the police” faction that turned off the voters we need to attract. Our party needs to look in the mirror and temper our obsession with lecturing people about race, gender, immigration, masks and pronouns so we can focus on things people care about like health care and the environment.