Counterpoint: We aren’t doing the Earth any favors by saying ‘no’ to mining

Protecting our environment shouldn’t be a partisan issue, either. The importance of protecting water goes beyond Minnesota’s borders. Every mineral we use comes from a watershed valued by someone. True social justice requires consumers to consider everyone’s watersheds, not just their own. Closer to home, we know all of Minnesota’s natural resources deserve protection. One of the solutions to protecting those resources — critical minerals that can build a cleaner future — happens to be located in northern Minnesota, and we should embrace that opportunity and find ways to utilize those resources while protecting our water, air and land.